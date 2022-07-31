Princess Delphine visits Tomorrowland for the first time

Jim O’Hare joked that the couple's children will be jealous as he and his wife were given a backstage tour at Tomorrowland. Princess Delphine and Mr O’Hare have two children both of whom are too young to attend the festival.

Princess Delphine said that she was pleasantly surprised by the scale of the festival and by the atmosphere there. As a big techno fan she couldn’t wait to get onto the festival ground and hear as many DJ sets as possible.

On Saturday evening the Princess and here husband were able to hear sets from big names such as Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and the Belgian Queen of Techno Charlotte de Witte, who was the first ever female DJ to close the evening’s proceedings on the festival’s main stage.