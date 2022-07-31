Three suspects arrested in Aalst after a car chase that started in France

The fugitives had first driven down the E40 to Brussels. However, one at the end of the motorway on the edge of the capital they turned around and drove back up the road towards the northwest. They were finally detained on the exit slip road of the Aalst interchange, around 25km northwest of Brussels.

The East Flanders prosecutor's office is currently awaiting instructions from its French counterpart regarding the suspects. There is still no news as to why they were on the run or what offence they are suspected of having committed.

