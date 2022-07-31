Ukraine tells Foreign Minister Lahbib: "There is no breach of trust"

Hadja Lahbib has been Foreign Minister for just two weeks and is already in very choppy waters. The trip she made last year as a journalist to Russian-occupied Crimea has placed her at the centre of a political storm.

She travelled to Crimea via Moscow and her trip was paid for by the organisers of a local culture festival, which also has ties to President Putin's daughter. It was the leader of the Flemish nationalist group in the Federal Parliament Peter De Roover that first raised the issue.

Last Wednesday, Ms Lahbib expressed her support for Ukraine in a letter sent to the Ukrainian government.

Speaking earlier on Sunday Ms Van Quickenborne told the commercial television channel VTM that "On July 29 - the day before yesterday - a reply was received from her colleague, Mr Kuleba in which he expressly states that he does not doubt for a second that our country and Ms Lahbib herself support the territorial integrity of Ukraine,"

Mr Van Quickenborne is currently standing in for the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal), who is on holiday in the United States.

Meanwhile, Van Quickenborne has told VRT NWS that the letter was sent and signed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Mr Van Quickenborne concludes that there are no issues between Belgium and Ukraine. "There is no breach of trust. It is very clear from the exchange of letters that Ukraine and Belgium are on the same page."

