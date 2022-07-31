What changes on 1 August?

In future anyone consulting their GP by telephone or video call will have to pay a small fee (on top of what their health mutual pays the doctor) for the privilege. Doctors will be able to charge their patients up to 10.38 euro for a telephone consultation. Of this, 2 euros is payable by the patient, the rest being paid by their health mutual.

The fee for video consultations is set at 23.06 euro, 4 euros of which will be paid by the patient.

In both cases, the patient contribution for patients who are entitled to an increased reimbursement (for example people that are on social security benefits) is 1 euro lower (1 and 3 euro respectively).