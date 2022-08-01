36-year-old suspect arrested for the rape of 89-year-old care home resident

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Kristof Aerts told VRT News that “On Wednesday evening the suspect entered the care home where he raped an 89-year-old woman. When he was caught, he fled the scene, but was caught by police a little after 10am. The man was under the influence of drugs. The Examining Magistrate in charge of the case has arrested him. The suspect is a 36-year-old man from Lier.

The rape victim was immediately taken to hospital and was able to return to the care home the following day.

Alderman Stanny Tuyteleers (Christian democrat) told VRT News that “The management and the victim support team is offering psychological support to the victim. The management will also look at how security at the centre can be improved in the future”.