Champions beaten by KAS Eupen, Antwerp and OHL share the top spot
As ever it was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The second day of play in the 2022-2023 season got under way on Friday evening with a 1-0 victory for the club that finished second last season Union Saint-Gilloise against Sporting Charleroi. On Saturday the other Brussels Club in the topflight RSC Anderlecht suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Cercle Brugge. Anderlecht played 55 minutes with 10 men after Abdulrazak Ishaq was sent off.
Later on Saturday despite seeing Albanese sent off on 55 minutes, KV Oostende enjoyed at 2-1 home win against KV Mechelen. OHL Leuven made it 6 points out of 6 with a 2-0 home win against Westerlo. AA Gent and Sint-Truiden drew 1-1.
On Sunday, in what was an eventful match to say the least KRC Genk beat Standard de Liège 3-1. Later in what was the shock of the weekend KAS Eupen beat the League Champions Club Brugge 2-1. This is despite the Pandas having gone down to 10 men after having lost Gary Magnée on 68 minutes.
KV Kortrijk’s 400-kilometre round trip to Seraing was rewarded with a 0-1 victory. Despite playing the last 15 minutes of the game with 10 men after Miyoshi was sent off for his second bookable offence, Royal Antwerp FC enjoyed a 1-0 home win against Zulte Waregem.