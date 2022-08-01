Champions beaten by KAS Eupen, Antwerp and OHL share the top spot

Later on Saturday despite seeing Albanese sent off on 55 minutes, KV Oostende enjoyed at 2-1 home win against KV Mechelen. OHL Leuven made it 6 points out of 6 with a 2-0 home win against Westerlo. AA Gent and Sint-Truiden drew 1-1.

On Sunday, in what was an eventful match to say the least KRC Genk beat Standard de Liège 3-1. Later in what was the shock of the weekend KAS Eupen beat the League Champions Club Brugge 2-1. This is despite the Pandas having gone down to 10 men after having lost Gary Magnée on 68 minutes.

KV Kortrijk’s 400-kilometre round trip to Seraing was rewarded with a 0-1 victory. Despite playing the last 15 minutes of the game with 10 men after Miyoshi was sent off for his second bookable offence, Royal Antwerp FC enjoyed a 1-0 home win against Zulte Waregem.