Could low-emission zone resolve noise nuisance issues around Zaventem Airport?

During the first half of this year the Federal Ombudsman identified 184 breaches of noise-nuisance regulations committed by planes taking off from or landing at Zaventem Airport. This is already more than the 160 breaches recorded in the whole of 2021. Mr Touwaide told ‘De Morgen’ that this is due at least in part to the large number of delays to air traffic in recent months.

"There are a lot of flights, but there are fewer staff than there were in the past. This leads to delays at airports, including Brussels Airport (Zaventem). This can, for example, lead to day flights departing at night because of delays."

Mr Touwaide added there are more breaches of noise nuisance regulations at Zaventem than at airports in neighboring countries. "Other airports are taking measures and that is why airlines are sending loud and polluting aircraft that are banned there to Zaventem. But Brussels Airport must not be the wastebasket for the other airports."

The Federal Ombudsman proposes the establishment of a low-emission zone for Zaventem. He says that this could finally address the issue of noise nuisance from aircraft above Brussels. "There has been a discussion ongoing about modifying the flight path for 50 years. However, we need to look more closely at the type of aircraft used and opt for less noisy or polluting aircraft. For example, a Boeing 747 cargo plane, which arrives at Brussels Airport around 11 pm can currently take off again. This should no longer be allowed."