Expect delays on the E40 due to roadworks at Bertem

The section of the E40 motorway between Leuven (Flemish Brabant) and Brussels is one of the busiest in the country and the roadworks are likely to increase jams still further.

During the morning rush hour, the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency predicts jams on the Brussels-bound carriageway on the road that will stretch back as far as Boutsersem or even Tienen. Traffic travelling towards Brussels from the east is restricted to a single lane, while eastbound traffic will be able to travel over three narrowed lanes.

Traffic is expected to tailback to Everberg or even as far as Sterrebeek during the evening rush hour.

From the morning of Thursday August 4 to the evening of Sunday August 7 the Bertem exit (junction 22) of the motorway will be closed to traffic to allow material to be transported to and from the noise barrier construction site.

The work is expected to continue until mid-October.