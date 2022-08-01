July 2022 was the driest month since 1885
Last was month was the driest month in 137 years. Just 5mm of rain fell at the Royal Meteorological Institute’s Ukkel (Brussels) Weather Centre during the whole of July. Only in 1885 was there a month during which less rainfall (3mm) was recorded.
Despite the exceptionally dry July, the drought record has not been broken. This is because this is measured over a period of 90 days (+/-) 3 months. The period from May to July 1976 retains the drought record.
Meanwhile, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) reports that the record for highest temperature in Belgium was also not broken. The highest temperature ever recorded here was the 41.8°C recorded at Begijnendijk (Flemish Brabant) on 25 July 2019.