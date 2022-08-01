July 2022 was the driest month since 1885

Despite the exceptionally dry July, the drought record has not been broken. This is because this is measured over a period of 90 days (+/-) 3 months. The period from May to July 1976 retains the drought record.

Meanwhile, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) reports that the record for highest temperature in Belgium was also not broken. The highest temperature ever recorded here was the 41.8°C recorded at Begijnendijk (Flemish Brabant) on 25 July 2019.