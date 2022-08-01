Police officer suspected of drug dealing to remain in custody
A police officer arrested last week on suspicion of drug dealing is to remain in custody. On Friday we reported that a police officer from the Brussels South Local Police Service had been detained along with three other suspects on suspicion of involvement in the production and sale of illicit drugs. On Monday morning the Brussels Public Prosecutors’ Office reported that the policeman and the three other suspects in the case will remain in custody for at least another month.
The police officer was detained last week after several properties were searched at locations across Belgium, including Brussels. During the searches, several cannabis plantations were discovered and dismantled. Each plantation contained around 100 plants. In addition to the police officer three Albanian men were also arrested.
The four suspects appeared before magistrates at a remand hearing held on Friday afternoon. It was decided that all four suspects should be remanded in custody for the next month. They can appeal against the magistrates' decision. If they do, it will be up to Chamber of Indictment to consider their appeal.