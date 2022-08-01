Police officer suspected of drug dealing to remain in custody

The police officer was detained last week after several properties were searched at locations across Belgium, including Brussels. During the searches, several cannabis plantations were discovered and dismantled. Each plantation contained around 100 plants. In addition to the police officer three Albanian men were also arrested.

The four suspects appeared before magistrates at a remand hearing held on Friday afternoon. It was decided that all four suspects should be remanded in custody for the next month. They can appeal against the magistrates' decision. If they do, it will be up to Chamber of Indictment to consider their appeal.