16-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident
A 16-year-old cyclist has died in a hit-and-run accident in the East Flemish town of Temse. The motorist involved in the fatal accident drove on before crashing into a lamppost a couple of kilometres away. The motorist was under the influence of drink and drugs.
The cyclist was riding his bike along the Doornstraat in Temse when he was hit at speed by a car near to the bridge over the E17 motorway. Such was the impact that the teenager was catapulted several meters before landing in a verge at the side of the road.
A local resident heard a loud thud at around 10pm. He spotted the teenager’s bike in the undergrowth on the overgrown verge next to the bridge. The emergency services attended the scene and found not only the bike, but also a skateboard and the 16-year-old’s body.
Second accident
Shortly after the fatal accident the emergency service received reports of a second accident just over 2 kilometers away at the corner of the Rekstraat and the Beeldstraat in Sint-Niklaas.
Witnesses said that a red car had crashed into a concrete lamppost and the driver had attempted to run away from the scene. The police were able to quickly catch the driver of the car, who was heavily under the influence of drink and drugs.
A link was immediately made with the fatal hit-and-run in Temse. Police found more drugs inside the car. The scenes of both accidents were cordoned off to allow a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding them.