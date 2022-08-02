16-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

The cyclist was riding his bike along the Doornstraat in Temse when he was hit at speed by a car near to the bridge over the E17 motorway. Such was the impact that the teenager was catapulted several meters before landing in a verge at the side of the road.

A local resident heard a loud thud at around 10pm. He spotted the teenager’s bike in the undergrowth on the overgrown verge next to the bridge. The emergency services attended the scene and found not only the bike, but also a skateboard and the 16-year-old’s body.