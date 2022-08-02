Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to fall

During the past 7 days an average of 128 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. This figure that is down 21% on the previous week includes only those that went to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,901 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those initially admitted for other reasons, is 17% down on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 124 patients are in intensive care. This is down 2% on a week ago.

During the week from 24 to 30 July an average of 14 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 25% up on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 32,263 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.