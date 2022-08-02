Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of people becoming so ill with COVID-19 that they require hospital treatment.
During the week from 24 to 30 July an average of 3,972 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This figure is 7% down on the previous week. During the same period, an average of 13,800 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, 5% fewer than during the previous week. Of those tested 31.6% tested positive for the virus.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 128 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. This figure that is down 21% on the previous week includes only those that went to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,901 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those initially admitted for other reasons, is 17% down on a week ago.
Of those hospitalised 124 patients are in intensive care. This is down 2% on a week ago.
During the week from 24 to 30 July an average of 14 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 25% up on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 32,263 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.