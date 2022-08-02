Extra trains to the coast

In anticipation of this NMBS has laid a total of 8 additional services to and from the stations that serve our coastal resorts. The 8 additional “Coast Express” service come on top of the extra services to the coast that are being provided throughout the summer.

NMBS’ spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told VRT News that “This means that a maximum number of trains will be running to deal with the increased demand”.

The additional trains are running on the Brussels South to Ostend, Leuven to Ostend, Leuven to Blankenberge and Hasselt to Blankenberge routes.

NMBS advises those planning to take a train to the coast to prepare their journey in advance and to use the rail company’s app to check exactly how busy it is on the train they plan to take.