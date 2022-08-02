Extra trains to the coast
The Belgian rail company NMBS is providing extra trains to and from the coast today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday). With temperature in inland areas set to reach 30°C and above day-tippers are expected to flock to the coastal resorts of West Flanders in their thousands. May of these will let the train take the train which inevitably will lead to increased demand.
In anticipation of this NMBS has laid a total of 8 additional services to and from the stations that serve our coastal resorts. The 8 additional “Coast Express” service come on top of the extra services to the coast that are being provided throughout the summer.
NMBS’ spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told VRT News that “This means that a maximum number of trains will be running to deal with the increased demand”.
The additional trains are running on the Brussels South to Ostend, Leuven to Ostend, Leuven to Blankenberge and Hasselt to Blankenberge routes.
NMBS advises those planning to take a train to the coast to prepare their journey in advance and to use the rail company’s app to check exactly how busy it is on the train they plan to take.