Police special units arrest a man in the centre of Hasselt
The Koning Albertstraat in the centre of the Limburg city of Hasselt was cordoned off for five hours on Tuesday morning as part of a police operation. The street was cordoned off after a young man fled from a flat in the street where he said that he had been held against his will. Officers from the Police Special Unit went to the scene and were able detain a 23-year-old suspect at around 10.30 am.
The area around the Leopoldsplein and de Koning Albertstraat in Hasselt was cordoned off from around 5:30am and police told the public to avoid the area. Local residents were evacuated as it the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Maaseik (Limburg Province) was believed to be armed.
In a press statement the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that a young man had fled from a flat on the Koning Albertstraat where he said that he had been held against his will.
The Local Police Service’s SAU-TIG Assistance Team and the Federal Police’s Special Unit were dispatched to the scene.
The suspect was detained at around 10:30 and the cordon around the area was lifted. Shops in what is a busy shopping street remained closed until 11am.