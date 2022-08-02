Police special units arrest a man in the centre of Hasselt

The area around the Leopoldsplein and de Koning Albertstraat in Hasselt was cordoned off from around 5:30am and police told the public to avoid the area. Local residents were evacuated as it the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Maaseik (Limburg Province) was believed to be armed.

In a press statement the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that a young man had fled from a flat on the Koning Albertstraat where he said that he had been held against his will.

The Local Police Service’s SAU-TIG Assistance Team and the Federal Police’s Special Unit were dispatched to the scene.

The suspect was detained at around 10:30 and the cordon around the area was lifted. Shops in what is a busy shopping street remained closed until 11am.