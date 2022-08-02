Scots football fans descend on Leuven ahead of Union’s Champions League qualifier against Rangers

The arrival of around 1,500 often thirsty Scottish football fans provides a boost for the hospitality industry in Leuven at what is normally a quiet time as there are few if any students in the city. Bram Nieuwling of the Penta Hotel in Leuven told VRT News that the Stella has been flowing at a steady pace since the Rangers fans arrived.

Some fans are using the match to have a holiday in Belgium, and many have booked into hotels for several nights. Mr Nieuwling says that the Scots supporters are good natured and that the atomospher so far has been great.

"At the moment you cannot really see that they are football fans. They don’t have their jerseys on yet. They are enjoying what Leuven has to offer and that above all means drinking plenty of Stella”.