Temperatures to top 30°C today and tomorrow

Tuesday will remain warm with temperatures reaching 25°C in coastal areas and on the High Fens, in the East of Liège Province. Temperatures will reach 28°C or 29°C in central areas and even 30°C at some locations.

Tuesday night will be mild with temperatures falling to between 14°C and 18°C. Wednesday will be warmer than today. Temperatures in coastal areas will reach a very pleasant 22°C to 26°C. However, elsewhere in the country it will be very hot with temperatures reaching between 29°C and 33°C.

A Code Yellow weather warning for heat has been issued for Wednesday. It applies to the whole of Flanders (except for West Flanders), the Brussel-Capital Region and the Walloon provinces of Hainaut, Walloon Brabant and Luxembourg. On Thursday it will only apply to Luxembourg Province.

KMI calls on everyone to take care during the high temperatures. Older and weaker people are advised to drink plenty of water and not to sit in the sun.

On Thursday air from the northwest and the north will push back the warm air towards the southeast. Nevertheless, temperatures will reach 29°C or 30°C in central areas and 33°C or 34°C in the southeast of the country. Meanwhile, temperatures at the coast will not get above 20°C or 21°C. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the day.

On Friday a cold front will cross the country from west to east. Central and eastern areas can expect showers and/or thunderstorms particularly on Friday morning. Friday afternoon will remain mainly dry. It will be cooler with temperatures reaching no higher than 22°C.