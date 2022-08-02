The oldest fisherman's house on the West Flemish coast is up for sale

The oldest fisherman's cottage is called "Huisje van Majutte" and dates from the 1500s. "Or at least its foundations do" Peter Gadeyne (photo above), who currently runs the museum and café at the house told VRT News.

"The house as it is it has been here since about 1700." This makes the cottage the oldest of its kind in the country.

Currently no one lives at the cottage. It is currently used as a museum/café. Although he has not yet retired, Peter Gadeyne is already looking for a buyer for the cottage. He hopes that the buyer will keep it is as is and that the museum and café will remain open for many years to come.

“I don't retire until 2025, but I didn't want to wait until the last minute to start looking. I don't want to let this house go to waste. So I’m casting out my line to fish for the right successor to take over the running of the fisherman's cottage.”