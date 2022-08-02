The oldest fisherman's house on the West Flemish coast is up for sale
Looking for that property at the coast? Then this might be right up your street. The oldest fisherman's cottage on the Flemish coast is now up for sale. The cottage in Blankenberge is currently a museum and a café that attracts visitors from all over the world.
The oldest fisherman's cottage is called "Huisje van Majutte" and dates from the 1500s. "Or at least its foundations do" Peter Gadeyne (photo above), who currently runs the museum and café at the house told VRT News.
"The house as it is it has been here since about 1700." This makes the cottage the oldest of its kind in the country.
Currently no one lives at the cottage. It is currently used as a museum/café. Although he has not yet retired, Peter Gadeyne is already looking for a buyer for the cottage. He hopes that the buyer will keep it is as is and that the museum and café will remain open for many years to come.
“I don't retire until 2025, but I didn't want to wait until the last minute to start looking. I don't want to let this house go to waste. So I’m casting out my line to fish for the right successor to take over the running of the fisherman's cottage.”
Known the world over
Currently the fisherman's cottage is a museum with a café. However, that was not always the case.
“It was empty for 20 years before we bought it. But since 2016 it has been a museum café. The museum part is free, but we do ask that people buy a drink when they come”, Mr Gadeyne told VRT News.
The café serves local specialties such as the Majutte Trutte, an indulgent coffee and the locally brewed beer Kokketeute.
For a long time Huisje van Majutte was a relatively unknown tourist attraction in Blankenberge, but it now has a thousand oline reviews, most of which state that it is “excellent”. In recent years, it has welcomed guests from Australia, Brazil, China and Singapore.
“Last year we won the international TripAdvisor Award, making us number one on that website. People from all over the world come here,” a proud Mr Gadeyne said.