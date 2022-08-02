Young stork bitten to death after flying into lion enclosure at Planckendael Zoo

Commenting on the incident Planckendael Zoo’s Amanda Wielemans told VRT News that "Sadly this often happens. These are young storks that are learning to fly in the park and sometimes unfortunately end up in the hands of predators. It is natural process”.

"The stork colony is very close to our hearts. If they encounter difficulties were try to help them or take them away. However, with lion’s this is difficult. But the storks can also break a leg or end up in the water and then we are able to help them. We do not just abandon them”.

"They love the storks very much, but it is the law of nature. Hopefully, the rest of the colony will be able to head south soon”. So far this year 2 of the 145 storks at Planckendael have died. "Fortunately, this is a small number, but it’s still a shame”, Ms Wielemans said.

