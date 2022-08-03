Cold shower for El Arbi as Warner shelves “Batgirl”
Shock. That is the best way to describe the response to Warner’s decision not to release “Batgirl” on the HBO Max streaming service and in film theatres. “Batgirl” is the latest movie from Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
The shock is the greater as the decision comes after El Arbi’s wedding party last weekend in the presence of Will Smith, star of “Bad Boys for life”.
American film publications speak of a change in strategy after the company changed hands. During the pandemic with Warner under Jason Kilar’s management films were released on HBO Max and in movie theatres at the same time, while previously films required a movie theatre outing first. Warner’s new chief David Zaslav wants to return to the old practice. Industry watchers say Warner also needs to cut costs and point to the cost of a global release for “Batgirl”.
The production company doesn’t seem to doubt the Belgians’ talent and has already discussed new projects.