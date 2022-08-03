Cold shower for El Arbi as Warner shelves “Batgirl”

American film publications speak of a change in strategy after the company changed hands. During the pandemic with Warner under Jason Kilar’s management films were released on HBO Max and in movie theatres at the same time, while previously films required a movie theatre outing first. Warner’s new chief David Zaslav wants to return to the old practice. Industry watchers say Warner also needs to cut costs and point to the cost of a global release for “Batgirl”.

The production company doesn’t seem to doubt the Belgians’ talent and has already discussed new projects.