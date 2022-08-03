Heat warning for many parts on Wednesday

Heat will be more moderate in West Flanders, Liege and Namur provinces.

On Thursday the code yellow warning will only apply in Luxembourg Province.

The Met Office is urging everyone to take their precautions. The elderly and people with vulnerabilities are advised to drink a lot of water and remain out of the sun.

Temperatures today will range between 22°C and 26°C on the Flemish Riviera rising to between 29°C and 33°C in Belgian hotspots.

On Thursday the air reaching our climes is coming in from a north-westerly direction – a northerly on the coast – pushing the heat in a south-easterly direction. Highs in central parts can still reach 30°C with up to 33°C in the far south east. The coast will be blessed with temperatures of 20°C to 21°C. Showers may occur.

A cold front crosses Belgium from west to east on Friday with thundery showers a possibility in central and eastern parts in the morning. The afternoon will be drier with clearer weather moving in from the west and pleasant highs of 22°C inland.