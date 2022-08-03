Home News

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after second accident

Police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with the hit-and-run in Temse (East Flanders) on Monday in which a 16-year-old youngster was killed. The suspect, a man from Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders), was detained after he caused a second accident.  He was high on drugs and alcohol prosecutors say.  He faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Colin Clapson

The accident happened on Monday around 10PM when the 16-year-old victim, who was travelling on his bike, was mowed down. 

The driver absconded the scene but was stopped after he caused a second accident a little further on his journey.  He tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The suspect’s lawyer says his client feels deep remorse as he too has a 5-year-old daughter.  

