Hit-and-run suspect arrested after second accident
Police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with the hit-and-run in Temse (East Flanders) on Monday in which a 16-year-old youngster was killed. The suspect, a man from Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders), was detained after he caused a second accident. He was high on drugs and alcohol prosecutors say. He faces involuntary manslaughter charges.
The accident happened on Monday around 10PM when the 16-year-old victim, who was travelling on his bike, was mowed down.
The driver absconded the scene but was stopped after he caused a second accident a little further on his journey. He tested positive for alcohol and drugs.
The suspect’s lawyer says his client feels deep remorse as he too has a 5-year-old daughter.