Beddy-byes for kids at S.M.A.K. in Ghent

Around a dozen children took part in this week’s ‘Little Museum Director’ camp. Highlight of the week was last night when the children spent the night at the museum sleeping in one of the rooms.

S.M.A.K.’s Eline Verbauwhede explains everything went smoothly: “They were a little excited and were wide awake by 5AM”.

Yesterday the children were allowed to play among the works of art and create their own versions while the museum was closed to the public.

“The children even helped the museum attendants to close the museum yesterday evening” says Eline. “We wanted to give the children a total experience. It had to be postponed due to the pandemic, but we started the minute we could”.

BAZART organises similar events for children in Ghent every Saturday.