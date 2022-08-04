Brussels fire-fighters launch spectacular rescue
The Brussels fire service rescued a woman and her baby from a burning block of flats in the borough of Anderlecht this morning.
Several residents needed to be evacuated. One woman panicked and was about to jump from her upper-storey flat with her baby.
Fire-fighters and police were quick to act. First cars needed to be moved before a fire ladder could be extended. In the event the fire-fighters managed to rescue the woman in the nick of time.
Mother and baby were brought to safety and are doing well. Investigators are now trying to establish the cause of the blaze.