Brussels youngster drowns at Charleroi quarry

The man from Brussels had gone swimming at the Gralex quarry together with friends. No swimming is permitted at this location. The youngster dived into the water and then disappeared. Divers attempted to find him, but after they had arrived his body soon appeared drifting on the surface.

It is the second fatality of a young swimmer from Brussels in as many months. A young man from Molenbeek drowned at a lake in Houthalen-Helchteren (Limburg) in July.