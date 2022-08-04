Brussels youngster drowns at Charleroi quarry
A 19-year-old from Brussels drowned while swimming at a quarry in Mont-sur-Marchienne (Charleroi - Hainault Province) on Wednesday. Emergency services rushed to the scene but efforts to reanimate the youngster failed.
The man from Brussels had gone swimming at the Gralex quarry together with friends. No swimming is permitted at this location. The youngster dived into the water and then disappeared. Divers attempted to find him, but after they had arrived his body soon appeared drifting on the surface.
It is the second fatality of a young swimmer from Brussels in as many months. A young man from Molenbeek drowned at a lake in Houthalen-Helchteren (Limburg) in July.