First Jews from Belgium deported to the deathcamps 80 years ago

The Nazis, who had occupied Belgium at this time, organised the transports from the Dossin army barracks in Mechelen (Antwerp Province).

“The tragedy of this first transport is the fact that some of the people came forward of their own accord” says Tomas Baum, the director of the Museum, Memorial and Documentation Centre Dossin Barracks.

Initially, during the Second World War, Jews were instructed to attend the Dossin Barracks and told that they would be given work in Germany to support the war economy.

Alfred Israel Rosendahl is the first name on the deportation list. He was a Jewish and German refugee, who had been living in Antwerp since 1939. On his arrival at Auschwitz Mr Rosendahl was selected as a worker, but within a fortnight he was dead.