20km/h speed limit in force in Hasselt from today

Motorists will only be able to park at parking spaces that are separated from the road.

The city authorities in Hasselt are keen to stress that all road-users remain welcome in the centre of the city, but they will need to make a special effort to exercise mutual respect. The City of Hasselt hopes that the measures will change streets where previously cars were bumper to bumper into pleasant, convivial streets with plenty of greenery.

During the cause of the week council workers have been busy installing the necessary road signs ready for the introduction of the changes today.