COVID-19: Fewer new cases, number of patients in intensive care up

During the past 7 days an average of 119 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is down 21% on the previous week. This figure only includes those admitted to hospital specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.

There are currently 1,760 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for the virus, also those that were initially admitted to hospital for treatment on other ailements. There are now 17% fewer COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals than there were a week ago.

Nevertheless, the number of patients on ICUs has increased. There are currently 119 patients with COVID-19 on the intensive care units of the country’s hospitals, a rise of 19% on a week ago.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is down though. During the week from 25 July to 31 July an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 13% on the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020, 32,296 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.