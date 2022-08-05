Groundwater levels down dramatically, rivers and streams gradually dying up.

According to the new figures, there are low groundwater levels at 44% percent of the measuring points in Flanders and very low levels at 35% of the measuring points in our region. Just a month ago these figures stood at 31% and 13% respectively. The number of locations with low or very low groundwater levels has almost doubled from 44% to 79% in just one month.

The figures from the beginning of August 2020 are even worse than those during the last dry summer in 2020. Then there were "only" low or very low levels recorded at 75% the measuring points. A year ago, during the wetter summer of 2021, this was the case at just 7% the measuring points.

The major precipitation deficit we reported on last Saturday and the extremely dry weather during July are having an increasing impact. In some parts of the region the precipitation deficit (which also includes evaporation) has already risen to more than 300mm (or 300 liters of water per m²) since the start of the hydrological summer on 1 April. This is the case in parts of West Flanders and a large part of East Flanders. The East of the region is generally faring slightly better.