Heatwave forecast from Sunday, temperatures above 30°C from Tuesday

Before the heatwave gets under way we can expect cooler temperatures than we have become used to recently. Friday will be cloudy with the chance of some showers in the west and the southeast of the country early in the day.

It will then be dry everywhere with some sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures will reach 18°C on the High Fens and 24°C in the Kempen area in Limburg and Antwerp provinces.

Friday evening and Friday night will be dry and clear with temperatures falling to between 6°C and 13°C.

Saturday will be sunny with maximum temperatures of between 19°C and 24°C.