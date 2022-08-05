Three Brussels hospitals can start vaccinating against monkeypox

As things stand the vaccine can be administered to male HIV patients that have contracted a sexually transmittable disease at least twice during the past year. In addition to this group, those that have had a very high-risk contact with an infected person and health workers that come into contact with the virus can also be vaccinated. These are laboratory employees that analyse samples containing the monkeypox virus.

Currently 3,050 monkeypox vaccines have been distributed to 9 reference centres. Of these the Sint-Pieters Hospital in Brussels received 820 doses. The hospital cannot say how many doses have already been administered. However, a spokesperson for the hospital told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that "The vast majority has gone to patients”. A further 30,000 doses of the vaccine are expected in Belgium in the autumn.