TotalEnergies to recycle Antwerp’s wastewater

Water-Link has teamed up with Aquafin, Ekopak and PMV in the development of the “Waterkracht” (Water Power” project. If all goes to plan the project should be up and running by 2025.

The aim is to ensure that there is always enough mains water for the needs people of Antwerp and its environs. A way of achieving this is to use wastewater from Antwerp homes for industrial processes carried out at production facilities such as TotalEnergies’ plant at the Port of Antwerp.