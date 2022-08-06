Brussels-bound A12 motorway in Wilrijk to be closed for 4 days from Saturday evening

Tailbacks are expected on both the A12 and the adjacent Boomsesteenweg in Wilrijk on Saturday evening. This weekend work will be carried out on the Brussels-bound carriageway, next weekend the Antwerp-bound carriageway will be closed.

Stefanie Nagels of the Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency told VRT News that in addition to resurfacing work the junction between the A12 and the Atomiumlaan is being reorganised.

"Currently it’s not possible to turn left from the Atomiumlaan to join the Brussel-bound carriageway of the motorway. You have to turn right there and turn around a little further on. One the modifications have been made you’ll be able to turn left and join the Brussels-bound A12. The changes will ensure that the traffic is better spread out”.