Dudenpark knifeman sectioned

During the second weekend in April three women were attacked by a man armed with a knife while they were out in the park. The first victim, a 25-year-old woman was robbed of her mobile phone and was then stabbed on Saturday 9 April. She was seriously injured in the assault and required hospital treatment after the assault.

Later that day the knife man threatened a second woman. He demanded her mobile phone and tried to stab her. However, the woman was too quick for him and she was able to dodge his attempts to stab her. A friend of the woman intervened, and she was punched several times by the man. Nevertheless, she was eventually successful in driving him away.

Not long after the second incident a suspect was detained. The 19-year-old has been remained in custody ever since.