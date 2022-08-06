Fugitive murderer arrested in Anderlecht

Police say that Mr Werengowski’s arrest passed without incident and that he has since been taken to Sint-Gillis prison where he will serve his sentence.

On 31 March 2019 at around 1am Michal Lenard, a Polish national aged 22 was stabbed to death in front of his family. Four hooded men armed with knives and hammers went to Mr Lenard’s mother’s house, where he also lived, in the Maesstraat in the Brussels municipality of Elsene. He was attacked in front of his mother, his partner and her three-year-old daughter. Mr Lenard was stabbed 10 times. His pericardium was ruptured, causing his death.

Damian Werengowski did not turn up to his trial at the Court of Assizes in Brussels. He was convicted of murder and sentenced in his absence to 20 years’ imprisonment.