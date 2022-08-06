Geneticist Jean-Jacques Cassiman dies aged 79

Jean-Jacques Cassiman carried out work in the fields of human genetics and DNA research. In 1998 he was awarded the Francqui chair at the Leuven University’s (KUL) Francophone counterpart UCL.

In 1998 Professor Cassiman proved through DNA testing that Karl Wilhelm Naundorff was not a descendant of the Bourbons and certainly not of Louis XVII. In 2004 he proved that the heart that had been kept in Paris belonged to Louis XVII.

Also in 2004 Professor Cassiman was employed by the French authorities to use DNA testing to detect whether the remains said to be of Napoleon Bonaparte that are buried in Paris are in fact his. The testing proved this to be the case.

As well as being a scientist Jean-Jacques Cassiman was something of a talented singer. In the early 1960’s he sung in Trio Cassiman, a group he formed together with his brother Guido and sister Emily. His singing career came to an end when he went to America in 1967.