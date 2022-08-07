Former VUB Rector Caroline Pauwels has died aged 58

Caroline Pauwels was born in the East Flemish town of Sint-Niklaas in 1964. She studied philosophy at what has since become Antwerp University before studying communication science at the VUB. After graduating she spent a short period working at the office of the then European Commissioner, the late Karel Van Miert.

The same year she began work as a researcher at the VUB. She gained her doctorate in 1995 with a thesis that concentrated on the European Union’s policy on audio-visual media. She became at professor at the VUB in 1998.

From 2000 to 2016 Caroline Pauwels was the Director of SMIT, a research centre that concentrates on the study of communications and information technologists. She left this post when she was elected to become Rector of the VUB. She succeeded Paul De Knop, who in a sad twist of coincidence died just a day before her.

Caroline Pauwels has published many articles, books and papers about communication and media. She held Ghent University’s domestic Francqui Chair in 2014 and held the Jean Monnet Chair from 2012 to 2016.