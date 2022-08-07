German diplomat quizzed about Belgian husband’s death in Rio

A Belgian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has confirmed Mr Biot’s death. He and his German husband had been married for 20 years and the Brazilian newspaper Globo reports that they lived in a penthouse flat in an upmarket area of Rio de Janeiro, near to the beach. The German contacted the emergency services on Friday evening after Mr Biot had “become ill and stumbled” injuring his head.

The German diplomat said that his husband drank a lot and took sleeping pills. By the time ambulance crews arrived Mr Biot was already dead. The Brazilian police reportedly believe that there are a number of factors that point to the Belgian having died a violent death.