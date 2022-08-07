The body of a woman retrieved from the sea at Ostend
The body of a woman have been found in the sea off the West Flemish coastal city of Ostend. The woman’s body was spotted by sailors aboard a boat that was returning to port.
The Bruges division of the West Flemish Public Prosecutor’s Office says that the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death have yet to be clarified.
A spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that the body retrieved from the sea is that of a woman aged between 60 and 80. However, she has yet to be identified. A police surgeon has been appointed to carry out an autopsy.