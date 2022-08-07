The coming week will be the hottest this year so far

Today temperatures will reach a very pleasant 25°C. Temperatures will rise over the next couple of days and from Wednesday we can expect top temperatures of 30°C and above. The heatwave will continue until Monday week.

KMI’s David Dehenauw told journalists that "In any case we are on the eve of what will be the warmest week of 2022. Between Wednesday and Monday temperatures will reach 30°C and above. It will then get a bit cooler, but not cold at around 25°C.

A Code Yellow warning is already in force for heat. This will be increased to Code Amber from Wednesday until Monday 15 August. "It is advisable to look out for vulnerable people more, not to light fires and to ensure that animals have sufficient shelter and drinking water”.

The coming week will remain bone dry and this will make the current drought conditions worsen. There could be some rain during the week starting 15 August, although David Dehenauw isn’t too optimistic “It certainly won’t be sufficient”.

In anticipation of the heatwave the Flemish Health and Care Agency has activated the warning phase of its Ozone and Heat Plan. The advice is drink enough water and keep yourself and your home cool. The Agency also calls on Flemings to keep an eye on children and the elderly and make sure that they are drinking enough, their clothing is suitable for the heat and they have somewhere cool to rest.