Toddler in a critical condition after falling from a 3rd floor window
A child aged 18 months has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from the window of a flat on the Boomsesteenweg in Antwerp. The Antwerp Local Police Service reports that the incident was an unfortunate accident.
The toddler fell from the window of a flat on the third floor. The child sustained life-threatening injuries and is now receiving treatment in an Antwerp hospital.
Although the precise circumstances surrounding the incident still need to be clarified, Antwerp Police say that it was an unfortunate accident.