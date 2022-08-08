500 rail passengers evacuated from train due to a technical fault

The stricken train was on its way from Knokke to Brussels Airport-Zaventem station when smoke was spotted coming from under one of its carriages just after it had left Ghent Saint Peter’s.

The train was brought to a halt and the emergency services were called. After around three-quarters of an hour all the around 500 passengers were evacuated from the train. They were taken by bus to Ghent Saint Peter’s station, where they were able to continue their journey on the next available train.

As other services were able to be diverted, disruption to other rail services remained limited.