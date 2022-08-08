Albert Canal winding hole to become a reservoir capable of holding 4 billion litres of water

The original plan had been to fill the Zwaaikom in and build an industrial estate on it. However, the current drought has convinced the Flemish Environment and Planning Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) that the Zwaaikom can be put to better use as a reservoir.

The idea for the reservoir came from Water-Link, the company responsible for the supply and distribution of drinking water in Antwerp and the surrounding area.

Water-Link’s Senne Van Rompaey told VRT News that the water stored in the reservoir will serve as a “strategic reserve to help see us through dryer periods”.

Mr Van Rompaey added that 4 billion litres of water is the equivalent to the amount that can be stored in 800,000 domestic rainwater wells.