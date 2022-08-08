Although “The situation is serious”, no new measures proposed by the Drought Advisory Group

For the time being at least there will be no ban on watering our gardens, filling swimming pools or washing cars. Nevertheless, VMM calls on Flemings to be prudent when using tap water.

“We are better prepared than we were during the last drought a couple of years ago. We have more data at our disposal, there is an assessment framework in place, a strategic plan for water provision and numerous measures are being carried out under Minister Demir’s (the Flemish Environment and Planning Minister) Blue Deal”, VMM’s Katrien Smet told VRT News.

Ms Smet added that "This is proving beneficial. However, the situation is serious, and we certainly must remain prudent with the water that we have”.