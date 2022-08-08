Although “The situation is serious”, no new measures proposed by the Drought Advisory Group
At a meeting on Monday afternoon the Drought Advisory Group decided to make no further recommendations to help preserve water in the light of the continuing drought. Speaking after the meeting the Flemish Environment Agency’s (VMM) Katrien Smet told VRT News that “The situation is serious, but we will remain in Code Orange”.
For the time being at least there will be no ban on watering our gardens, filling swimming pools or washing cars. Nevertheless, VMM calls on Flemings to be prudent when using tap water.
“We are better prepared than we were during the last drought a couple of years ago. We have more data at our disposal, there is an assessment framework in place, a strategic plan for water provision and numerous measures are being carried out under Minister Demir’s (the Flemish Environment and Planning Minister) Blue Deal”, VMM’s Katrien Smet told VRT News.
Ms Smet added that "This is proving beneficial. However, the situation is serious, and we certainly must remain prudent with the water that we have”.
Flemish Waterways Agency has already acted
Due to the continuing drought, the Flemish Waterways Authority already decided on additional measures. Ships are being grouped together before lock are opened at various locations along Flanders’ network of inland waterways. This is to ensure that less water is lost.
In addition to this the amount of water from canals in Limburg and the Antwerp Kempen area that can be used for agriculture and nature has been cut to 80% of the normal quantity. A ban on farmers (and others) from extracting water from unnavigable waterways has been in force for a while now.
Regarding tap water though we are simply being advised “to be prudent”.
No end in sight
It doesn’t look like the drought will end any time soon. The Royal Meteorological Office forecasts that we will experience the first heatwave of 2022 later this week and from Wednesday a Code Amber weather warning will be in force for heat across the country.
As we reported on Sunday, from today a permanent ban on smoking and lighting fires applies to all Flemish woodlands and nature reserves from today.
The prolonged period of dry weather has seen groundwater levels in Flanders fall still further. Despite all this, VMM assures us that there are currently sufficient stocks of water to guarantee domestic water supplies.