Antwerp only team with 9 points after 3 games

On Saturday, there was no shortage of goals in KRC Genk’s 4-2 victory against KAS Eupen. Eupen finished the game with 10 men after Staf Peeters was sent off for his second bookable offence of the game on 84 minutes.

The match between KV Kortrijk and Sint-Truiden ended goalless. On Saturday evening KV Oostende enjoyed a resounding 1-3 win away at Sporting Charleroi.

The shock of the weekend came with KV Mechelen’s 3-0 home win against Union Saint-Gilloise. Union’s performance could not have been more different than in the Champion’s League qualifier against Rangers.