Antwerp only team with 9 points after 3 games
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend’s action got under way on Friday evening with the match between Club Brugge and Zulte Waregem. The Champions dropped points for the second consecutive week, only managing a 1-1 draw in front of their home fans.
On Saturday, there was no shortage of goals in KRC Genk’s 4-2 victory against KAS Eupen. Eupen finished the game with 10 men after Staf Peeters was sent off for his second bookable offence of the game on 84 minutes.
The match between KV Kortrijk and Sint-Truiden ended goalless. On Saturday evening KV Oostende enjoyed a resounding 1-3 win away at Sporting Charleroi.
The shock of the weekend came with KV Mechelen’s 3-0 home win against Union Saint-Gilloise. Union’s performance could not have been more different than in the Champion’s League qualifier against Rangers.
Sunday’s action got under way with a 2-0 home win for Standard de Liège against Cercle Brugge. Both Standard’s goals came from the penalty spot. A penalty was also decisive in AA Gent’s 2-1 win against newly promoted Westerlo.
Sunday evening’s game between RSC Anderlecht and Seraing was done and dusted after just half an hour with Anderlecht already 3-0 up. A consolation goal for Seraing in the second half made for a final score of 3-1 to RSCA.
The last match of the weekend was decisive to which team would end the weekend top of the league. OH Leuven drew the short straw and Royal Antwerp FC are now the only team with 9 points from 3 games after a 4-2 win.