Chocolate production has resumed at the Barry Callebaut factory in Wieze

In a statement released on Monday, the company said “We will be able to start delivering products to our customers this week. For now, only a limited number of production lines will be operational and therefore only a fairly low volume will be produced. Nevertheless, this is an important milestone”

“In the coming weeks, we will be able to start up more production lines and gradually return to a normal level of production”.

A spokesperson for Barry Callebaut added that “We remain cautious because there are still a lot of uncertainties. We do not know how the equipment will react when it is started up again”.

Several tons of chocolate that was produced at the factory had to be destroyed because of the salmonella contamination. An internal investigation and laboratory tests showed that a batch of lecithin, a raw material used in the production of chocolate, was the source of the contamination. The lecithin came from a Hungarian company and was supplied to the Wieze factory by a third party.