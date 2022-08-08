Diabetes League calls for “slimming drug” Ozempic only to be prescribed to those with diabetes
The Diabetes League, an organisation that champions the interest of people with diabetes, has issued a call to doctors to no longer prescribe the drug Ozempic to people that don’t have diabetes. Ozempic is used to regulate the blood sugar levels of people that are living with diabetes.
However, it is also popular among those that do not have diabetes as it can also be used to help people lose weight. Such is the demand for Ozempic that those who need it to help control what is an acute medical condition are finding it hard to get hold of the drug.
Those that have been prescribed Ozempic are currently finding it to be out of stock when they try to get hold of it at the pharmacy. A website used by pharmacists to check what drugs are available (pharmastatus.be) shows the 0.25, 0.5, 1.0 doses of Ozempic out of stock until 9 September.
Ozempic is used by patients with type 2-diabetes to help regulate their blood sugar level. However, the Diabetes League’s Luc Buyse told VRT News that it can also be used to help people lose weight. “There is scientific evidence that the medication is effective for this, but it is not recognised as a slimming drug in Belgium”.
Michael Storme of the General Pharmaceutical Federation told VRT News that “Some GPs prescribe it as a slimming drug too”.
Mr Storme added that goes some way to explain the increase in demand. Furthermore, "It’s being prescribed more for diabetes too. It is a lot more patient-friendly than other drugs as you have to take it less often”.
Mr Buyse went on to say that such is the demand for Ozempic that its manufacturer Novo Nordisk called on doctors to no longer prescribe it for the treatment of obesity among people that are not diabetic. He added that the Diabetes League is now backing this call.