Diabetes League calls for “slimming drug” Ozempic only to be prescribed to those with diabetes

Ozempic is used by patients with type 2-diabetes to help regulate their blood sugar level. However, the Diabetes League’s Luc Buyse told VRT News that it can also be used to help people lose weight. “There is scientific evidence that the medication is effective for this, but it is not recognised as a slimming drug in Belgium”.

Michael Storme of the General Pharmaceutical Federation told VRT News that “Some GPs prescribe it as a slimming drug too”.

Mr Storme added that goes some way to explain the increase in demand. Furthermore, "It’s being prescribed more for diabetes too. It is a lot more patient-friendly than other drugs as you have to take it less often”.

Mr Buyse went on to say that such is the demand for Ozempic that its manufacturer Novo Nordisk called on doctors to no longer prescribe it for the treatment of obesity among people that are not diabetic. He added that the Diabetes League is now backing this call.