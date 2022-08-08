Extra train services to the coast again this week

Four additional services will be running to (and from) the coast. They will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the Leuven to Ostend, Leuven to Blankenberge, Hasselt to Blankenberge and Brussels South to Ostend routes. They come on top of the additional services to the coast that are provided every day as part of NMBS’ special summer timetable.

The rail company advises passengers planning a trip to the coast to prepare their journey in advance and to check the NMBS app to see how busy the trains are. It is possible that the four additional services will run on after Thursday too, if this is deemed necessary.