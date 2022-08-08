Extra train services to the coast again this week
With temperatures set to rise above 30°C in inland areas this week and the weather to remain bone dry, many of us will be tempted to head for the coast. In anticipation of increased passenger numbers on its services to and from our coastal resorts, the Belgian rail company NMBS has announced that it will be running additional services to and from the coast this week.
Four additional services will be running to (and from) the coast. They will run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the Leuven to Ostend, Leuven to Blankenberge, Hasselt to Blankenberge and Brussels South to Ostend routes. They come on top of the additional services to the coast that are provided every day as part of NMBS’ special summer timetable.
The rail company advises passengers planning a trip to the coast to prepare their journey in advance and to check the NMBS app to see how busy the trains are. It is possible that the four additional services will run on after Thursday too, if this is deemed necessary.