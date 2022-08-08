Refuges concerned about the impact of the heatwave on wild animals and birds
Refuges that care for sick and injured wild animals and birds say that they have never seen so many creatures admitted for treatment as they did last week. The continuing drought and high temperatures mean that animals and birds are finding it more difficult to find sufficient food and water. The coming week will be warmer still. The country’s refuges are calling on people to do their bit to help our wild animals and birds survive the heatwave.
Ivan Lahousse of the Reception Centre for Birds and Wild Animals in Beernem (West Flanders) told VRT News that "Never before were we confronted with so many wild animals in our centre. This week alone around 300 injured or weak animals were brought to our centre. This is a sad record. At the moment we are full to capacity”.
The Centre would normally consider it to be a busy week if between 100 and 150 animals were admitted. However, last week the number of admissions was double this.
"These are mainly hedgehogs, Squirrels, young pigeons and other birds that are suffering due to the heat”.
The animals are unable to find sufficient water and end up in difficulty. “After a few days care we can release most of them back into nature. All the animals are given the very best of care by are staff and volunteers. However, we need more helping hands, a lot more”.
Experience is not needed in order to work at the centre as a volunteer.
What can we do to help?
We can all do our bit to help wild animals and birds survive the heatwave. We can help small mammals such as hedgehogs by putting out dry dog or cat food that has been soaked in water. This will provide them with both food and water and will enable them to survive without them having to be admitted to a refuge.
If you find young birds, it is advisable to check the vicinity first to see whether there are older birds nearby. It could well be the case that the young birds have simply fallen out of the nest.
"You could just put the young birds in the nest so that they will get food from their parents”, Mr Lahousse said. He added to always check whether a bird or animal is injured. If it is, it should always be taken to a refuge for treatment.