Refuges concerned about the impact of the heatwave on wild animals and birds

Ivan Lahousse of the Reception Centre for Birds and Wild Animals in Beernem (West Flanders) told VRT News that "Never before were we confronted with so many wild animals in our centre. This week alone around 300 injured or weak animals were brought to our centre. This is a sad record. At the moment we are full to capacity”.

The Centre would normally consider it to be a busy week if between 100 and 150 animals were admitted. However, last week the number of admissions was double this.

"These are mainly hedgehogs, Squirrels, young pigeons and other birds that are suffering due to the heat”.

The animals are unable to find sufficient water and end up in difficulty. “After a few days care we can release most of them back into nature. All the animals are given the very best of care by are staff and volunteers. However, we need more helping hands, a lot more”.

Experience is not needed in order to work at the centre as a volunteer.