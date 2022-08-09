COVID-19: Hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show falls in the number of new infections with the virus and the number of hospitalisations and deaths of people with COVID-19.
During the week from 30 July to 4 August there were an average of 2,900 confirmed new cases of coronavirus each day. This is a fall of 27% on the average number of positive PCR test results recorded for coronavirus during the previous 7 days.
Between 30 July and 4 August an average of 11,400 people took a PCR test for coronavirus each day. This is 18% down on the previous week. Of those tested 28.2% tested positive for the virus.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 107 patients were admitted to hospital for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19. This is down 17% on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19 and not those admitted for treatment on other ailments that later tested positive.
There are currently 1,640 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 14% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially admitted to hospital for treatment on other ailments.
Of those hospitalised 124 are in intensive care, a modest rise of 2% of the number on ICUs a week ago.
During the week from 30 July to 4 August an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This figure is down 32% on the previous week.
Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 a total of 32,329 people with COVID-19 have died here.