COVID-19: Hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall

During the past 7 days an average of 107 patients were admitted to hospital for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19. This is down 17% on the average for the previous week. This figure includes only those hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19 and not those admitted for treatment on other ailments that later tested positive.

There are currently 1,640 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 14% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, including those initially admitted to hospital for treatment on other ailments.

Of those hospitalised 124 are in intensive care, a modest rise of 2% of the number on ICUs a week ago.

During the week from 30 July to 4 August an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This figure is down 32% on the previous week.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 a total of 32,329 people with COVID-19 have died here.