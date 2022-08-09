Explosion for the second consecutive night in Borgerhout

The explosion occurred at around 2am on Tuesday. There is as yet no indication as to who was responsible. On Sunday night there was an explosion in the same area. Then no damage was caused.

The same cannot be said of Monday night’s blast. The explosion ripped a panel containing the letterboxes and the exterior doorbells of the flats out of the façade of the building. Several residents of the block have said that substantial damage has also been caused to the entrance hall of the building.

The police, the forensics lab and the bomb disposal service Dovo all went to the scene of the explosion. The area around the blast was cordoned off.